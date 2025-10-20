Pundit slams Liverpool’s Van Dijk after Man Utd defeat

Former forward turned pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk following a disappointing defeat against Manchester United.

Since moving to Anfield from Southampton, the Dutchman has won every possible major title over the years and has established himself as one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history.

His contract was set to expire at the end of last season, and following intense speculation, he decided to remain at Anfield by signing a fresh deal until 2027.

However, the 34-year-old has displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season, conceding 16 goals in 11 matches across all competitions. Moreover, he wasn’t at his best against Man Utd on Sunday and ended up on the losing side.

Now, on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor says that Van Dijk has started showing signs of decline and opposition attackers no longer find him as intimidating as they once did.

Moreover, the pundit claims that the Netherlands international was at fault for Man Utd’s opening goal, and it was a real concern how he defended on that occasion.

Pundit slams Van Dijk

Agbonlahor said:

“A couple of seasons ago, watching Van Dijk reminded me of players like Vincent Kompany and Rio Ferdinand — defenders so dominant that attackers didn’t even want to run near them. I remember playing against Kompany and Rio, and sometimes you just felt like, ‘What’s the point?’ They were faster, stronger, smarter — they’d kick you, turn you, take you on. That was the Van Dijk we all knew. “Now, it feels different. Everyone’s running at him, everyone’s having a go. Liverpool’s defensive issues have been clear this season — even when they were winning, they looked shaky. And while Van Dijk is still one of the greatest centre-backs the Premier League has ever seen — let’s be clear about that — players do drop off. Careers evolve. I’m not saying his is over, but something’s definitely changed. “Let’s get this straight — Van Dijk played a key role in the move that led to the equaliser. His tackle on the halfway line was crucial in starting that attack. But at the same time, you’ve got to question him for the first goal. As much as he’s been one of the best we’ve seen, moments like that raise real concerns.”

Defence has started to become a problematic area for Liverpool, as along with Van Dijk, Konate hasn’t been at his best either thus far this season, with his existing deal set to expire next summer.

Other than the duo, Slot currently has Joe Gomez as the only centre-back option, but he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

New summer signing, Giovanni Leoni, has picked up a serious knee injury and is set to remain sidelined for the rest of the season. So, Konate and Van Dijk will have to step up to turn the situation around. Otherwise, Liverpool may have to make a move to buy a new CB in the upcoming winter window.