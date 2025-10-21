Liverpool
Liverpool considering the signing of Newcastle United defender Sven Botman next year
Liverpool are on a four-match losing streak following their latest outing against Manchester United at Anfield, and it has been a run of fixtures through which their defence has severely underperformed, thus prompting the need for signings.
Virgil van Dijk’s level has drastically fallen since last season, whereas doubts are still persistent over Ibrahima Konate’s future at the club. And while Joe Gomez is available to Arne Slot, there still isn’t adequate depth in the back four.
With that said, Mark Brus (h/t Sport Illustrated) has reported that Liverpool are looking to sign Newcastle United defender Sven Botman next summer as they look to leverage on the 25-year-old’s growth in the Premier League since joining the Magpies.
Marc Guehi is the club’s go-to choice but in all likelihood, the Reds will require more than one new centre back, so Botman’s transfer could be a proposition they seriously evaluate if he continues to perform at the top of his game.
Bargain deal likely for Botman
Sven Botman’s contract at Newcastle United expires in June 2027, and while his club is already in talks with his agents over a renewal, advances from a club of Liverpool’s calibre might prove too good for the Dutchman to consider leaving his current side.
He is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt, and considering his age, 25, and contractual situation at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United might be willing to accept close to the figure next summer if they fail to renew terms with the centre back.
At nearly two metres tall, Botman is a physical powerhouse capable of dominating attackers with his superb aerial abilities and tackling, while a lanky figure helps him make blocks and interceptions with relative ease as well.
Botman is also dominant on his left foot, so he offers a slightly different option when playing the ball out from the back, and in emergency situations, he is also able to step into the role of a left back, a position he has previously played for Lille.
It will be interesting to see how much Newcastle’s asking price for their star man is, but given that relationships with Liverpool have slightly soured over the Alexander Isak transfer, they might look to price the Reds out.
