Liverpool ‘preparing a massive offer’ to sign Camavinga

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing a massive offer’ to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Ryan Gravenberch has been the first-choice defensive midfielder for the Reds since the start of last season. Wataru Endo can provide cover in this position and played well in the Premier League previously under Jurgen Klopp.

However, Arne Slot hasn’t been impressed by him; as a result, he hasn’t used him properly since the start of last season. Alexis Mac Allister can also be deployed in the CDM role, but is more comfortable in the box-to-box position.

Currently, all responsibilities fall on Gravenberch to play every game, and Fichajes state that Liverpool are planning to ease that burden by purchasing Camavinga in the upcoming winter window.

After moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Stade Rennais, the Frenchman played regularly under former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti. However, he has found himself down in the pecking order under Xabi Alonso this season, starting only once thus far.

Speculation surrounding his future has begun to emerge, and the midfielder may be open to leaving to play regularly elsewhere. Liverpool are looking to buy him by taking advantage of his current situation and are ‘preparing’ to launch a formal proposal worth around £69m to seal the deal in January.

Camavinga to Liverpool

Ideally, Real Madrid don’t want to part ways with the 22-year-old, but if they eventually receive a lucrative proposal and the player asks to leave, they would be ready to change their stance.

Camavinga likes to play in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

The France international is a dynamic midfielder and is technically sound. He can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

Camavinga is one of the best young midfielders in the world and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services. However, he has had a few injury problems in recent years, and the Merseyside club will have to be careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.