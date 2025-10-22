Liverpool eyeing January move for Antoine Semenyo



According to iNews, Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

The Merseyside giants bolstered their attack during the summer transfer window with the signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, but there could be another addition to the squad next year.

Mohamed Salah’s form has been quite disappointing during the early part of the campaign, and iNews claim that the Reds have identified Semenyo as a candidate to challenge the Egyptian for the right wing position.

Arne Slot’s side are now contemplating whether to make a winter approach or not. Semenyo signed a new contract earlier this summer, but he has a release clause worth £75 million that can be triggered in January.

Premier League proven

Semenyo had an impressive 2024/25 campaign with the Cherries, making 20 goal contributions in all competitions. He has started the current season in much better fashion with 9 goal involvements from as many games. The Ghanaian is enjoying the best phase of his career.

The Reds could seek to bring him in January, given he won’t be participating at the Africa Cup of Nations. While Salah will be away with Egypt at the tournament, Semenyo won’t be involved as Ghana failed to qualify. This could pave the way for a mid-season deal.

Semenyo, described as ‘world-class‘ by Justin Kluivert, would be a fantastic acquisition for the Reds, given he is in the prime of his career. The 25-year-old can comfortably operate from the left or right wing. Aside from his goal involvements, he has averaged 2.3 successful dribbles per game alongside 7 duels & 5 recoveries.

Salah has been a brilliant contributor for the Anfield giants, but his reluctance to track back has been exploited by opposition sides this season. In Semenyo, the Reds would have a right-sided winger, who is effective upfront, but can also help out his defence.

Bournemouth have shown that they are prepared to sell their prized assets for the right price. Liverpool could secure Semenyo’s services in January if the South Coast outfit are open to negotiating a long-term payment plan instead of triggering the buy-out clause.