Manchester United eyeing surprise transfer for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski next year

Manchester United’s big summer signing Benjamin Sesko has only two Premier League goals this season in eight appearances, and was an exclusion from their starting eleven which beat Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

His form has been erratic and nowhere close to the level he displayed in Bundesliga until last season, whereas Matheus Cunha has also failed to pick up from where he left off last season, therefore prompting Man United to consider another new signing.

Caught Offside has reported that the Red Devils are eyeing a surprise swoop for Barcelona marksman Robert Lewandowski, who is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants and would be available as a free agent next year.

Lewandowski has faced serious competition for his place in the team from Ferran Torres this season, yet he has scored four league goals, but was particularly impressive last year with 42 strikes and three assists in all competitions.

UCL football vital for United to land Lewandowski

With Joshua Zirkzee expected to leave Manchester United in January, there will be a berth in Ruben Amorim’s squad for Robert Lewandowski, whose rich experience and knowhow of leagues from across Europe will be a massive boost for the squad

In spite of his age, he continues to play at the top of his game but as Barcelona look to lower their wage bill and bounce back from financial turbulence, Lewandowski’s contract is unlikely to be renewed, thus making him available to United.

The Polish international, 37, revealed about coming close to joining the Red Devils while he was at Borussia Dortmund in the past, and he might yet consider a swoop to the Premier League in order to play in perhaps the world’s toughest division.

United would, however, need to qualify for the Champions League to attract a player of Lewandowski’s calibre. With 10 Bundesliga titles and a Champions League to his name already, it is clear that the striker will prioritise a winning project.

Besides Man United, there is also likely to be interest in his services from Saudi Arabia and the United States, so it also remains to be seen whether the former Bayern Munich star is prepared to stay in Europe or prefers an entirely different challenge next.