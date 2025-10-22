Man Utd ‘preparing significant bid’ to sign Ousmane Diomande

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing a significant bid’ to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having failed to secure European football this season, the Red Devils decided to trim their squad this summer. So, despite letting Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans leave, they didn’t sign a proper replacement.

Currently, Ruben Amorim has Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martínez as specialist centre-back options.

Luke Shaw has been featuring as a LCB amid Martínez’s injury absence, but he isn’t a natural centre-back. On the other hand, Tyler Fredricson and Ayden Heaven are also options to deploy at the heart of defence, but they are still very young and need time to develop.

Elsewhere, Maguire has entered the final few months of his current contract, meaning his future isn’t secured at Old Trafford at the moment.

Now, Fichajes state that Amorim wants a new CB in January and is willing to reunite with his former colleague, Diomande. Man Utd are ready to grant their manager’s wish and are ‘preparing a significant bid’ to sign him.

Diomande to Man Utd

Having been impressed by the Ivorian’s performances at Jose Alvalade Stadium in recent times, several clubs around Europe have registered their interest in the 21-year-old. But United are looking to sign him as soon as possible by trumping other teams in this race.

As Diomande flourished in his career under Amorim, the Portuguese boss could play a key role in helping United seal the deal. The youngster is valued at around £43m and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, the Lions might be open to letting him leave in January or next summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

He is a 6ft 3in tall centre-back and helped Sporting win the league title in the last two seasons. He is comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also good in the air.

Diomande is a talented player, but isn’t a finished article yet. He has plenty of room to develop and could become a top-class player in the future. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service next year.