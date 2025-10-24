Chelsea battling with Liverpool to sign Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano, as per a recent report.

Having been impressed by the 26-year-old’s performances for RB Leipzig, the Bavarian club decided to purchase him back in 2021. He has enjoyed great success at the Allianz Arena over the years, winning multiple league titles and a few major domestic cup competitions.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent weeks as his existing deal with Vincent Kompany’s side is set to expire at the end of this season.

As per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Bayern Munich have been engaged in a ‘poker game’ with Upamecano over extending his deal, but aren’t willing to match his wage demand.

So, Bayern Munich are concerned that they may lose the Frenchman, valued at around £52m, for free next summer, just as they did with David Alaba a few years ago.

Chelsea are contemplating reinforcing the centre-back department next year and have identified Upamecano as a serious option. However, the West London club will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter Milan are also keen on him.

Battle

The Blues have struggled with fitness problems in the centre-back position this season, with Levi Colwill set to remain sidelined for almost the entirety of this season due to a major knee injury.

On the other hand, Wesley Fofana has found it difficult to stay fit since joining from Leicester City a few years ago. Axel Disasi has found himself out of favour under Enzo Maresca and hasn’t played a minute thus far this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, wanted to reinforce the defensive department by signing Marc Guehi this summer. However, Crystal Palace eventually refused to let him leave, and Arne Slot’s side have struggled with defensive frailties thus far this season.

Upamecano previously showcased inconsistency at Allianz Arena, but has been displaying much-improved performances in recent years. He is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his service next year.