Man Utd ready to make a move to sign Conor Gallagher

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a move to sign Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Having endured a woeful campaign last term, the Red Devils prioritised revamping the attacking department this summer and signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

Ruben Amorim’s side also bought Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day before allowing Andre Onana to leave on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

However, it was widely suggested that United were interested in signing a new midfielder as well and made a move for Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Eventually, the Seagulls refused to let him leave, and a deal didn’t come to fruition. Man Utd reportedly also made a move to sign Gallagher on loan during the final few days of the summer window, but Los Rojiblancos didn’t want to let him leave on a temporary move.

The Englishman has struggled to break into Diego Simeone’s starting line-up this season, making only four starts combined in the Champions League and La Liga. So, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent weeks.

Now, on The United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that having failed to reinforce the engine room this summer, Man Utd are planning to buy a new midfielder in January and are still interested in Gallagher.

Gallagher to Man Utd

United will make a move for him if Atletico Madrid allow him to leave on a loan deal. However, if Los Rojiblancos only agree to a permanent sale, they would accept a fee of more than £35m.

Jacobs said:

“If Athleti open the door to a loan formula for Conor Gallagher this season, I think that’s a deal Manchester United will do. If they’re to buy him, the price is in excess of £35 million, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United choose to spend that money in January.”

Amorim reportedly wants a dynamic midfielder with good technical prowess. Gallagher is a talented player and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League for Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

He possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Amorim’s system, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming winter window.