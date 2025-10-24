Garnacho starts in heavily changed team: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Sunderland

Chelsea host Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on matchday nine of the Premier League as they seek a fifth successive win in all competitions just three days after thumping Ajax Amsterdam 5-1 on home soil in the Champions League.

A much altered team not only gave the Blues a vital win in the European Cup, but also ensured that they managed to rest some of their key players. That said, Enzo Maresca will be expected to welcome back his regular starters for the Sunderland clash.

Here is a look at Chelsea’s potential starting eleven for tomorrow’s fixture.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to replace Filip Jorgensen in goal after the secondary shot-stopper had a rare start against Ajax.

Defenders – Reece James and Marc Cucurella did not feature in the Champions League game from the start but are expected to return to the team at right and left back, respectively. Tosin Adarabioyo is also likely to keep his place, whereas Wesley Fofana could be replaced by Josh Acheampong.

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo played at right back against Ajax Amsterdam but will return to a more familiar role in midfield in the double pivot for the Sunderland fixture, with Enzo Fernandez the favourite to partner with him in the position. Cole Palmer’s injury means Estevao Willian might be picked as the number 10.

Pedro Neto and £40 million summer signing Alejandro Garnacho are also expected to return to the team, featuring on the right and left flanks, respectively, having played no part in the Champions League.

Forward – Joao Pedro has rested fully since last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest and could return to the Chelsea line-up as the leader of their line for the Sunderland clash.

Here is how the Blues are expected to line-up on paper.