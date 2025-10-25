Andrey Santos emerges as ambitious target for Man Utd



Manchester United are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils primarily focused on strengthening their attack last summer. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were signed to bolster their forward department alongside goalkeeper Senne Lammens and defender Diego Leon.

Man Utd are likely to pursue a defensive midfielder next year, and Fichajes claim that the club have made a ‘determined’ entry to secure the services of Santos, who is seeking regular playing time to develop.

United are considering submitting an offer for the Brazilian in the coming months to convince the Blues. The London giants turned down a £37 million package for the midfielder in the last transfer window.

The Blues consider him as an important player in their ranks, and it would take a significant transfer fee to prise him away.

Winter deal unlikely

Chelsea and United have done transfer business over the past year. The Blues signed Jadon Sancho on loan last summer with a conditional obligation to buy. The clause became active earlier this summer, but the London outfit paid a penalty fee to terminate the deal.

Enzo Maresca’s side ended up signing Alejandro Garnacho from United instead. Garnacho fell out-of-favour under manager Ruben Amorim and he was sidelined from first-team training before his move to Stamford Bridge in the lead-up to the summer transfer deadline.

United may want to utilise the good association to purchase Santos, but a deal seems unlikely on the cards. The Brazilian would be a terrific signing for the Red Devils, given he can operate as a defensive, central or an attacking midfielder. He is a very versatile player.

The 21-year-old was a regular on the bench at the start of the campaign, but has started three of the last four Premier League games under Maresca. Cole Palmer’s injury has contributed to the increase in playing time for the Vasco da Gama graduate.

Hence, he has started to evolve into an important player under Maresca, and the Blues hierarchy may not contemplate his sale. United could guarantee the Brazilian with a starting role in holding midfield, but a deal could be difficult to pull off in January.

The Red Devils are unlikely to make a huge outlay midway through the season amid PSR concerns, and may wait until the summer to entice the Blues with a big-money offer for the midfielder, who has been described as ‘spectacular’ by Estevao Willian.