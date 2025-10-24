Chelsea
Chelsea & Tottenham keen on FC Porto centre-forward Samu Aghehowa
Chelsea have entered the race to sign FC Porto’s prolific centre-forward, Samu Aghehowa, who is also of keen interest to Tottenham Hotspur, as per Ekrem Konur.
Aghehowa has enjoyed a meteoric rise in form since moving from Atletico Madrid to FC Porto last year. The 21-year-old had already caught attention during his loan spell with Deportivo Alavés in the 2023/24 season before adding an Olympic gold medal with Spain at the 2024 Paris Games to his growing list of honours.
Now firmly regarded among Europe’s most prolific young forwards, the Spaniard has produced exceptional numbers for Porto – netting 35 times and registering 3 assists in just 54 outings across all competitions, including 8 goals this season, with several clubs now showing interest.
According to Konur, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Aghehowa as a possible option to bolster Enzo Maresca’s attack next summer.
For a player in prolific goalscoring form, interest in his signature is expected to surge when the transfer market reopens, with the journalist adding that the Blues’ London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are set to battle with them over the 21-year-old’s transfer, while other Premier League rivals, including Aston Villa and Newcastle United, are also in the fray.
Prolific forward
It appears the Premier League clubs will need to break the bank to sign Aghehowa, as the report claims the 6ft 3in star has an £87m release clause in his contract at the Estádio do Dragão.
For the Blues, their interest in the forward comes as no surprise, given their youth-focused approach built around securing some of the most promising young talents.
The Club World Cup winners reportedly came close to landing him while he was still at Atletico before turning their attention to Joao Felix on deadline day— so it’s little wonder they remain keen on the youngster.
Spurs, on the other hand, despite their heavy summer investment in attack, continue to lack a decisive edge in front of goal. Randal Kolo Muani has struggled to find form, and Dominic Solanke has battled recurring injuries, while Mathys Tel and Richarlison have both been inconsistent.
Aghehowa, therefore, would represent a valuable addition for either side — and it’ll be intriguing to see which club steps forward to meet his £87m release clause when the summer window opens.
