Tottenham in battle with Man Utd & Chelsea to sign Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on a possible swoop for Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic but face a battle with Chelsea and Manchester United, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttojuve.

Four months into his spell at Tottenham, Thomas Frank has faced significant injury setbacks in attack, with Dominic Solanke ruled out following ankle surgery and Juventus loanee Randal Kolo Muani battling fitness issues since making the switch from Turin in the summer.

As a result, Spurs are actively exploring options for another centre-forward and could potentially move for a cut-price transfer should Vlahović fail to agree to fresh terms with the Bianconeri as his contract nears its expiration.

The 25-year-old has started the campaign strongly, producing four goals and one assist across nine appearances, though many of those outings have come from the bench.

Citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttojuve claims that Juventus could be open to sanctioning his departure in the January transfer window, with negotiations over a renewal on hold to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Hence, Tottenham have now emerged as a possible destination for the 6ft 2in hitman, as the Italian outlet reports that the North London club have shown interest in a potential swoop to sign him.

Prolific forward

Spurs are now ‘ready to meet’ the Bianconeri’s valuation – which is worth up to £21m – to sign the Serbia international forward. However, Tottenham face stiff competition from Chelsea and Man Utd, as per the report.

Tuttojuve adds that Chelsea and United are also willing to meet the Italian giants’ demands so it appears there is a three-way fight to sign Vlahovic. One sticking point could be agreeing terms with the striker though, as he earns £10m per year in Turin.

Having already showcased his pedigree in Italy, Vlahović possesses both the strength and technical qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who bagged 17 goals across all competitions last season, continues to demonstrate his reliability in front of goal—most notably with a brace in the thrilling 4-4 stalemate against Borussia Dortmund last month.

However, while his valuation might not be an obstacle, Vlahovic is expected to seek a wage higher than his current £10m-per-season deal at Juventus — raising doubts over whether Spurs can outbid United to match his salary, given that only club captain Cristian Romero and new signing Xavi Simons earn within that bracket. The Red Devils, by contrast, already have at least three players on similar wages.