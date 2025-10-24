Chelsea & Man Utd monitoring FC Koln star Said El Mala

Chelsea and Manchester United are showing an interest in highly rated FC Köln forward Said El Mala ahead of next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Following a standout loan spell at Viktoria Köln last season, El Mala made his return to his parent club during the summer and has swiftly become an integral part of Lukas Kwasniok’s setup this term.

The 19-year-old has adapted well to life in the Bundesliga, maintaining the momentum he displayed in the German second division by scoring three goals and delivering one assist across seven appearances so far this season.

His standout performance this season came on matchday six against Hoffenheim, where he marked his first start for Die Geißböcke with a stunning solo effort in a 1-0 victory at the PreZero Arena, weaving past three defenders before rifling a fierce strike beyond Oliver Baumann.

It appears his performances have piqued the attention of several clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Man Utd, according to Konur, who claims the English giants are closely monitoring his progress ahead of a possible summer swoop.

The 19-year-old is contracted at the RheinEnergieStadion until 2030, and with increasing interest, particularly from Premier League heavyweights like the Blues and the Red Devils, Köln will likely demand a significant fee well above his £15m Transfermarkt valuation.

Prospect

The race for the teenager is expected to heat up ahead of next summer, with Konur adding that Man City, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the Germany U21 international.

Chelsea’s dedication to nurturing emerging prospects is already yielding results — Mike Penders and Kendry Páez are all shining on loan at Strasbourg, while Geovany Quenda is excelling in the Primeira Liga.

Meanwhile, Estevão Willian recently etched his name in the club’s history books as Chelsea’s youngest UEFA Champions League goalscorer after finding the net against Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Man United under INEOS have embraced a similar youth-driven recruitment strategy — signings such as Ayden Heaven, Chido Obi-Martin, Diego Leon, and the newest addition, Cristian Orozco, all reflect that forward-looking blueprint.

With both clubs now keen on adding El Mala to their ranks, meeting his valuation shouldn’t be much of an issue for such big spenders. The youngster, however, will likely weigh his chances of breaking into the first team—a factor that could give Chelsea a slight edge, given their established reputation for integrating young players into the line-up.