Mosquera, Calafiori and Trossard start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Crystal Palace

After hammering Atletico Madrid 5-0 in the Champions League midweek, Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League as they take on Crystal Palace on matchday nine of the English top flight at 14:00 local time tomorrow at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be looking to pick up three more points to remain on top of the league standings, and against a team that is capable of surprising the league’s bigger sides, the manager is unlikely to ring in any surprise changes.

Having said that, here is a look at Arsenal’s potential starting eleven for the match.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to continue featuring in between the sticks having conceded only three goals all season.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber is expected to return his place at right back from the win over Atletico Madrid, but there could be a change at left back with Myles Lewis-Skelly possibly making way for Riccardo Calafiori.

Gabriel Magalhaes sustained a knock in the last match and did not train with the team in the build-up to the game, so he could miss out and make way for £13 million summer signing Cristhian Mosquera to partner with William Saliba at central defence.

One change higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi have provided a solid foundation to the team in the double pivot, and are likely to be preferred in the position together once more, which means Mikel Merino is likely to be benched again.

Martin Odegaard continues to be injured, so Eberechi Eze might play as the number 10 with Bukayo Saka also expected to get the nod on the right wing. Mikel Arteta has rotated his left wingers often, so in spite of Gabriel Martinelli bagging a goal in the Champions League, Leandro Trossard could replace him on the flank versus Crystal Palace.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace last time out and with expectation that he will lead the line against Palace, the Swede will look to break his barren run in the Premier League.

Here is how the Gunners might line-up on paper.