Arsenal & Chelsea eye move to sign Bayern Munich’s Karl

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Bavarian club’s youth system back in 2022, the 17-year-old made his first-team debut in the Club World Cup encounter versus Auckland City this summer.

The youngster has been featuring regularly under Vincent Kompany this season, starting three games across all competitions and making as many goal contributions. He became the German giant’s youngest scorer in the Champions League by netting against Club Brugge in midweek.

Now, Caught Offside state that Arsenal are interested in signing Karl and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop next summer.

The Gunners’ scouts were present at Allianz Arena in midweek to watch him vs Brugge. However, the North London club aren’t the only club in this race as Chelsea and Manchester City are also plotting a move.

Karl currently has three years left in his current contract, having recently extended his deal, and Bayern Munich aren’t in any rush to decide his future. However, if they are forced to let him leave, they are ready to demand up to £70m.

Battle

Karl is a left-footed right-sided forward but is also comfortable centrally. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines.

The German is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class forward in the future. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his services.

However, the Gunners already have Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke for the right flank, with Max Dowman emerging. On the other hand, they have Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, and Ethan Nwaneri for the creative midfield position.

Therefore, the North London club don’t have to spend big to add more depth in these positions. But Chelsea lack qualities in the wide forward positions and don’t have a proper backup option to support Cole Palmer.

Facundo Buonanotte has been signed to do the job, but he has joined on loan and could return to Brighton next year. So, Chelsea would be a better destination for Karl over Arsenal if he opts to leave Bayern Munich.