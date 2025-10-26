[Teams] Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners sit two points clear of second placed Sunderland, and with defending champions Liverpool losing to Brentford last night, Arsenal can tighten their grip at the top with a win today.

Mikel Arteta has made just two changes from the starting eleven that thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. David Raya is among those to keep their place as the Spaniard keeps goal once again for Arsenal.

Jurrien Timber is preferred ahead of Ben White at right-back once again while William Saliba Marshalls the defence. Gabriel Magalhaes missed training on Friday after picking up a knock against Atletico but the Brazilian is passed fit to start today while Riccardo Calafiori comes in for Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

Martin Zubimendi anchors the Arsenal midfield with Declan Rice also keeping his place in the middle of the park. Eberechi Eze faces off against his former side as he starts in the attacking midfield role in the continued absence of Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard.

Bukayo Saka starts once again on the right-wing for the Gunners while Viktor Gyokeres leads the line up front and he’ll be hoping to build on his brace of goals from midweek.

There is a change on the left wing with Leandro Trossard recalled to start with Gabriel Martinelli dropping out despite impressing against Atletico. Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino and Christian Norgaard are options for Arsenal on the bench.

As for Palace, Adam Wharton will be looking to impress in midfield while Jean-Philippe Mateta is the danger-man up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Hincapie, Norgaard, Merino, Nwaneri, Martinelli.

Crystal Palace

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Lerma, Hughes, Uche, Nketiah, Devenny