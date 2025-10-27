Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on Ezri Konsa

The Premier League’s top clubs this season, barring Arsenal, have all been fairly underwhelming defensively this season and are expected to make a collective effort to revamp their backlines over the two transfer windows next year.

Graeme Bailey (h/t TBR Football) has reported that Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa is particularly set to be of interest to clubs with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all registering interest in his signing.

Manchester City are also eyeing a deal for the 28-year-old, who has a £31 million valuation on Transfermarkt, and in spite of being a key part of Unai Emery’s plans, could be open to trying out a new challenge with one of the league’s bigger sides.

Liverpool likely to win the race for Konsa

Liverpool have looked far from title candidates this season and unless there is a major change in things in the Premier League, their title defence is likely to come to an end, mainly due to some very unimpressive defending.

Arne Slot could see a lot of value in a player of Ezri Konsa’s calibre given that he has a rich experience in the Premier League itself, has strong defensive capabilities and recovery figures, while also being a decent option on the ball.

Konsa’s ability to play as a right back will also be seen favourable owing to Jeremie Frimpong’s poor form and fitness since joining from Bayer Leverkusen, while the club’s overall project does seem exciting even though recent results have said otherwise.

Both, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have adequate depth at the back, and while they might go for specialist right backs or right wing backs, there is not much value in Konsa with respect to what they are likely to be after.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might feel that the Aston Villa defender’s age does not align well with their sporting project as most of their signings have been much younger, so they may eye alternatives at centre backs, which remains a position they want to revamp.