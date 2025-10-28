Pundit heaps praise on Man Utd duo Mbeumo & Cunha

Former forward turned pundit Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Manchester United duo Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

After struggling with goal-scoring problems last term, the Red Devils decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Cunha, Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Ruben Amorim focused on buying Premier League-proven players, so that they don’t take much time to settle with the physicality of English football.

United showed signs of improvement in attacking play straight away, but initially, they were struggling to finish off chances. However, things have started to click in recent matches.

Mbeumo has netted four goals and registered a solitary assist thus far this season, including a brace against Brighton on Saturday. On the other hand, Cunha was displaying eye-catching performances but struggled to find the back of the net before breaking his duck vs the Seagulls last weekend.

Now, while creating the Team of the Week for BBC Sport, Deeney included Mbeumo and admitted that he also wanted to include Cunha. But given that the Cameroonian scored a brace, he got the nod. However, the pundit stated that the duo are ‘exceptional’ players and because of them, United will enjoy a bright campaign this season.

Pundit lauds Cunha & Mbeumo

Mbeumo scored two ‘magnificent’ goals vs the Seagulls and has started finding his feet in his new surroundings. The weight of the Man Utd shirt is seemingly not an issue for him.

Deeney said:

“I wanted to put Matheus Cunha in but Mbeumo got that second goal. You can see he’s found his feet now, he’s comfortable, the shirt is not a problem, playing at Manchester United is not a problem. Him and Cunha are the reason they are going to be able to fly up the league. “Both of them are talented, both of them are exceptional. The two goals Mbeumo scored were magnificent. When it got a little bit ropey towards the end, that chance fell to him and I don’t think anyone thought he was going to miss. Huge from him, huge for Manchester United.”

Man Utd failed to win back-to-back matches under Ruben Amorim for around 10 months, but they have now won three consecutive games after beating Brighton on Saturday.

Currently, they are sixth in the league with 16 points from nine games, sitting only two points behind second-placed AFC Bournemouth. United initially accumulated four points from as many games but have won the last four out of the five league matches.

Now, they will face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next weekend, and this is going to be the Reds’ first home match under new manager Sean Dyche.