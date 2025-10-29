Man Utd consider submitting offer for Conor Gallagher



According to Spanish website Fichajes, Manchester United are considering submitting a January offer to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Red Devils were interested in signing the England international on a season-long loan before the summer transfer deadline, but Atletico had no desire to consider the proposal.

Man United have not withdrawn their pursuit, and Fichajes claim that a permanent bid could be made this winter.

The Mancunian giants are prepared to make ‘a clear push’ for the former Chelsea man. They are considering ‘submitting’ an offer worth £53 million to secure the 25-year-old’s services.

Premier League experience

United have partly focused on landing recruits with Premier League experience. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have seamlessly adapted after arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford respectively.

The duo have provided attacking upgrades, and the Red Devils look in a better position to qualify for European football this campaign. The onus should now be on pursuing a top quality midfielder when the transfer window reopens.

Gallagher has ample English top-flight experience from his time at Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion. The 25-year-old is more of a central midfielder, who can also operate as a number six or number 10.

The Blues graduate had a solid debut season at Atletico last term where he won almost 50% of his duels with 3 recoveries per game. Gallagher also showed good ball control as he lost possession only six times per La Liga appearance.

This has been an attribute which United have lacked in the no.6 role with Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte. Gallagher has also impressed with his high pressing and forward runs, and would suit manager Ruben Amorim’s playing style.

United made a huge outlay of £200 million on new signings last summer and we doubt whether they will make a permanent move for Gallagher in January. They could instead propose a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy to convince Atletico.

Gallagher could open the door for a Premier League return with the Red Devils. With the World Cup coming up next summer, he may want guaranteed minutes in the starting XI to push for a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.