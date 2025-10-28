Chelsea and Liverpool hold talks with Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea and Liverpool were the busiest Premier League sides in this summer’s transfer window as they significantly revamped their attacking departments, and could strengthen their defences just as assertively next year.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea and Liverpool have held talks with Bayern Munich centre back Dayot Upamecano’s intermediaries ahead of a potential switch to England as a free agent next summer after his contract expires.

Bayern themselves are in touch with Upamecano’s agents as they hope to extend his deal at the Allianz Arena, but with no major inroads over his contract renewal as yet, suitors from the Premier League are hopeful of his signing.

An even battle to ensue for Upamecano

It is hard to pick between Chelsea and Liverpool regarding the better destination for Dayot Upamecano as both clubs are undergoing a transitional phase, but have exciting long-term projects, capable of attracting Europe’s biggest names.

Upamecano would be a solid signing for either club, with his aggression, tackling and physicality helping him stand out at the back. His ball-playing abilities make him a complete package and at 27, he is in the prime years of his career.

Transfermarkt values the French international at £53 million, so his signing as a free agent would be a massive bargain for whichever club that ends up acquiring him, although the player prolonging his stay at Bayern Munich remains on the cards too.

Liverpool perhaps need the player more than Chelsea with doubts persisting over Ibrahima Konate’s future and Virgil van Dijk’s qualities at the top level, but that’s not to say Upamecano would not be an instant starter should he pick Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca will particularly value his ball-playing abilities, whereas his experience will be a vital characteristic in Chelsea’s young dressing room. That said, Champions League football will also play a huge role in influencing the defender’s decision.