Chelsea plotting surprise transfer to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in January

Sunderland stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on matchday nine of the Premier League with a stoppage time winner as Enzo Maresca’s men ended the weekend at ninth place in the standings, having lost three of their last five games in the competition.

Chelsea’s backline has not been coherent for much of their recent run of fixtures and while the defensive department will undergo a rebuild sooner rather than later, the manager is interestingly keen on signing a new goalkeeper as well.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, Chelsea are pondering over a short-term loan deal for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in January, and also hope to sign AC Milan skipper Mike Maignan as a free agent next summer.

The Blues’ interest in signing a new shot-stopper comes as a surprise as Robert Sanchez had a terrific FIFA Club World Cup in the summer and has been decent thereafter, but as per the source, the club views its targets as an upgrade over the Spaniard.

Goalkeepers likely to change at Chelsea soon

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been relegated to third-choice at Barcelona owing to Joan Garcia’s signing. With the former Espanyol star injured, Wojciech Szczesny has been preferred as the second choice, which means the writing is on the wall for the German.

He has a contract with Barca until June 2028 but if he was to continue playing, all things point towards that being at another club and a loan at Chelsea could be a step in the right direction for one of Europe’s seasoned campaigners.

Barcelona’s captain has won the Champions League once among several other trophies, so in addition to his reflexes, shot-stopping abilities and ball distribution, his experience of playing at the highest level for over a decade will be crucial to the Blues.

Even though his signing is planned for the shorter run only, there is every reason to think it will fall in place with Barcelona looking to reduce their wage bill and the player also looking to pursue regular minutes elsewhere.

With that said, next summer, Mike Maignan’s transfer from AC Milan would bolster the club significantly and add some real competition for Robert Sanchez as his back-up, Filip Jorgensen, is far from ideal for a squad of Chelsea’s calibre.