Liverpool looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven next year

Liverpool’s defence has been extremely poor this season and just like their offensive department was massively revamped earlier this year, the backline might see several new faces join in 2026 with the club in a transitional phase.

Ibrahima Konate’s and Virgil van Dijk’s futures remain up in the air with the former linked with Real Madrid and the latter not living up to expectations, which means the Reds might need to sign at least two new central defenders in 2026.

Fichajes has reported that one of the names on their radar is Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven, who has developed impressively in the last two or three seasons to become one of the Premier League’s best players in his role.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also interested in the player, as per the source, and Tottenham might not stand in his way if they receive an offer near the £87 million next year and the Dutchman also wishes to leave.

Van de Ven perfect replacement for Van Dijk

Micky van de Ven is the ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool’s back four. His exceptional speed, technical qualities and intelligent reading of the game, coupled with a brilliant game on the ball make him an all-round package.

His aerial attributes, heading and stamina are also outstanding attributes and at the age of only 24, there is every reason to think he will only get better. Therefore, Tottenham Hotspur’s £87 million asking price might turn out to be a reasonable investment.

And while Liverpool would like to acquire him next year, Tottenham are likely to want to sell him to an overseas club in order to avoid strengthening a domestic rival, hence giving Bayern Munich and Real Madrid the edge over Arne Slot’s side.

With the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi also on Liverpool’s radar, it will be interesting to see where Micky van de Ven is in their shortlist of centre backs considering he will not come for cheap.