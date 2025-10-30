Liverpool battling with Tottenham to sign Ezri Konsa

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Villa Park from Brentford back in 2019, the 28-year-old initially displayed average performances in the Premier League. However, he has been showcasing his best since Unai Emery’s arrival as the new manager.

The Englishman helped his side qualify for the Champions League a couple of years ago before guiding them to secure Europa League football last term. Konsa has continued to display impressive performances this season, keeping four clean sheets in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are planning to reinforce the centre-back position next year, having failed to do that this summer, and have identified Konsa as a serious option after being impressed by him.

The Reds were interested in the Villa star in the last transfer window but focused on purchasing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. However, it has become complicated for Liverpool to sign him as other big European clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are said to be looking to sign him as a free agent next year.

So, Liverpool have shifted focus to Konsa and have been monitoring his performances closely before making a potential swoop. The Englishman still has three years left in his current contract and Aston Villa want up to £45m to let him leave.

Battle

However, the report claim that Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Konsa as Tottenham and Manchester City are in this race as well. Moreover, Chelsea, West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace have registered their interest in him.

Tottenham want a new centre-back as Cristian Romero has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has been out injured over the last few games. Moreover, Radu Dragusin picked up a serious knee injury earlier this season and hasn’t been able to recover yet.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have struggled with defensive frailties thus far this season and need a new centre-back.

Konsa is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his services.