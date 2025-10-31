Arne Slot provides injury update on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones ahead of Villa clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch will return to the squad for their upcoming clash with Aston Villa but provided a less positive update on Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones.

Gravenberch twisted his ankle during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in early October, receiving treatment before being replaced shortly after the hour mark.

The Dutch midfielder has since missed the matches against Eintracht Frankfurt, Brentford, and Crystal Palace — games in which Liverpool conceded seven goals and suffered two defeats.

Following their Carabao Cup exit on Wednesday, Slot expressed optimism that Gravenberch would be fit to feature against Villa as Liverpool aim to end their run of four straight Premier League losses.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Slot confirmed that Gravenberch had returned to full training and is available for selection.

However, there was a double blow with the Reds boss admitting he was ‘99.9%’ sure that Isak and Jones would not be in contention to face Villa.

Update

‘Ryan trained with us yesterday, and the other two have not yet,” Slot said in the pre-match press conference on Friday morning. ‘As I said many times, in the end phase of the injury, things can slow down a bit, or things can go faster. Let’s wait and see where they are. ‘Like I said, Ryan trained with us for the first time yesterday. He will train with us today, and then we’re going to make the call if he’s able to start, yes or no. ‘But the other two are probably 99.9% sure to be out of the squad.’

The Premier League champions will also be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the clash with Aston Villa. At the same time, Jeremie Frimpong remains sidelined due to a hamstring problem, and summer signing Giovanni Leoni continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

Having lost six consecutive domestic games, the Reds will head into the clash against Unai Emery’s Villa side with optimism, having been unbeaten in their last seven games against the Villains, winning six and drawing one.