Arsenal interested in signing Chelsea target Marc Casado

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea target and Barcelona star Marc Casado, as per Caught Offside.

Amid Frenkie de Jong’s injury absence during the first few months of last season, Casado received opportunities to start regularly for the Blaugrana and showcased glimpses of his qualities.

However, since the Dutchman’s return, the 22-year-old has found himself on the periphery, starting only five matches across all competitions thus far this season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that despite splashing big money in the summer transfer window, Arsenal have funds available to spend in January.

Three players Arsenal have identified as serious options, with LOSC Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi and Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl among them. However, purchasing the German is almost impossible for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Casado is also on the Spanish boss’s wishlist, but Chelsea are also interested in the Spaniard and are currently the favourite to buy him. So, Arsenal will have to put their best efforts to beat the Blues in this race.

Battle

Arsenal decided to revamp the midfield department by signing Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer after letting Thomas Partey and Jorginho leave for free. Moreover, the Gunners also have Declan Rice and Mikel Merino as options to deploy in the engine room.

On the other hand, Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández have been the undisputed starters for Chelsea in the middle of the park. Moreover, the West London club have Andrey Santos, Dario Essugo, and Romeo Lavia as the options for this position.

Essugo joined Enzo Maresca’s side from Sporting CP this summer but has been out injured since the start of this season. Lavia, on the other hand, has found it difficult to stay fit.

Casado, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, is a technically gifted player and likes to play in the deep-lying playmaker position. He possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Arteta and Maresca’s possession-based system.

However, Arsenal already have a strong midfield, and it would be difficult for Casado to break into Arteta’s starting line-up. So, Chelsea would be a better destination for the youngster over the North London club should he eventually leave Barcelona next year.