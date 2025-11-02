Liverpool & Chelsea battling for Marc Guehi next summer

Liverpool and Chelsea are in battle over a deal to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Guehi was close to joining Liverpool before Palace opted against selling their captain without finding a replacement. Although the England international was keen on the switch to Anfield, he has continued to perform superbly for Palace this season.

Now in the final year of his contract, the 25-year-old, who is valued at £44m by Transfermarkt, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders since arriving from Chelsea in July 2021.

Over the past four years, he has played a key role in Palace’s rise, helping the club to both the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year.

Having come close to leaving in the summer, Guehi appears ready for a new chapter in his career, with several clubs preparing to compete for his signature at the end of the season.

According to Konur, Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are battling for the potential transfer of Guehi next summer.

The journalist adds that the England international will not renew his contract at Selhurst Park and is now expected to depart the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, with the Red and Blues now keen.

Battle

However, the Premier League duo are not alone in the race, as other top European clubs, including Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, have also shown interest in signing the 25-year-old, according to the report.

Liverpool were on the verge of signing the Palace captain during the summer transfer window, but the move collapsed at the final stage. Their renewed interest is understandable, given that a long-term knee injury sidelines Giovanni Leoni, and Ibrahima Konate’s future is uncertain amid ongoing contract doubts.

On the other hand, Chelsea’s interest in Marc Guehi appears justified, as the West London club are expected to part ways with Axel Disasi next summer, while the inconsistent performances of Nathaniel Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo have necessitated the need for a more dependable option in central defence.

The race for the centre-back is anticipated to intensify as next summer draws nearer, with clubs not only eyeing the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer but also recognising his value as a dependable and consistent defender who could become a crucial part of any team’s backline both immediately and in the long term.