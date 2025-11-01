Declan Rice stars in Arsenal win against Burnley

Another game, another set-piece goal, another clean sheet and another victory for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta’s side strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League table, moving seven points clear with a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

It was another dominant afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s troops, who won their seventh game in all competitions with an aggregate scoreline of 14-0.

Following their 2-0 wins against West Ham United, Fulham, and most recently Burnley, as well as last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, the North Londoners have now marked a run of four consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since 2014, a game in which their current manager started in midfield.

Arteta’s men were fully deserving of their victory over Burnley and have now recorded nine consecutive wins across all competitions.

Declan Rice was among the standout performers for the Gunners, scoring alongside Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal moved seven points clear of second-placed Bournemouth, who visit Manchester City on Sunday.

It was Arsenal’s eighth set-piece goal from their opening 10 Premier League games, but they showed they could be just as dangerous from open play soon after the half-hour mark when Rice finished off a superb counter-attack to double their advantage.

Flawless

At full-time, the England international led several defensive and offensive metrics, once again justifying the hefty fee the Gunners paid West Ham to sign him in 2023.

The 26-year-old’s 94 touches were the most by any player on the pitch, and he was a constant threat in attack, as his goal was a reward for one of his nine final-third entries, the most in the game.

Although Arsenal took their foot off the gas with the game seemingly done and dusted, Rice ensured his side remained impenetrable, winning the most duels (9), most tackles (5), most interceptions (3), and most aerial duels won (3).

The Gunners also created several chances after dispossessing a Burnley player, with Rice responsible for winning nine possessions, the most by any player on the pitch.

The Gunners will now look to maintain their flawless start to the UEFA Champions League when they travel to Prague to face the eight-time Czech Champions at Fortuna Arena, and Arteta will hope Rice produces another spectacular performance on Tuesday evening.