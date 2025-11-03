Tottenham & Liverpool show interest in signing Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Danish defensive midfielder Morten Frendrup from Genoa in 2026, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since moving to Italy from Danish side Brøndby IF in January 2022. His commanding displays in Genoa’s midfield have earned widespread recognition, with the Dane steadily improving over the past two and a half years.

He has now featured in 137 games for the Italian side, contributing seven goals and six assists along the way, with several Premier League clubs now tracking his progress.

Despite Genoa enduring a dreadful campaign this term — winless and with six defeats — he remains one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise dismal season that has seen their head coach Patrice Vieira being sacked.

According to Konur, Tottenham and Liverpool have joined the race for Frendrup and have now formally expressed interest in signing him in 2026.

The Denmark international still has three years left on his contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, which should give Genoa some leverage in their valuation. Konur claims the Italian club will demand a fee worth up to £26m to allow him to leave, with Spurs and the Reds now keen.

However, other clubs are keeping tabs on Frendrup’s performances, including Premier League duo Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, who are closely monitoring the defensive midfielder for a possible move when the window opens, as per the report.

Combative midfielder

Interestingly, Frendrup’s footballing inspiration is Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard — a connection that could hand the Reds an advantage, as the midfielder would undoubtedly relish the chance to represent the same club as his boyhood idol.

His relentless energy and fierce competitiveness make him ideally suited to the Premier League’s demanding tempo, aligning seamlessly with Arne Slot’s high-octane playing system at Anfield.

For Spurs, he would present a reliable midfield option who is comfortable on the ball and also combative in defensive actions in the middle of the park.

His stats, according to Fotmob, show that he has made 355 touches, won 45 duels, made 24 recoveries, and achieved a duel success rate of 58.1%, suggesting he perfectly fits the mould of a midfielder who would prove reliable in and out of possession for Thomas Frank.

With Genoa fighting to avoid relegation, a January departure appears unlikely, making a summer transfer the more realistic option for either club—and one that would secure a player of exceptional quality at a bargain price.