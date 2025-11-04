Arsenal keen on Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read



According to De Telegraaf, Arsenal are one of the clubs monitoring Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read.

The Gunners have the best defensive record in Europe’s top-five leagues this term, and they have conceded just three goals from 10 Premier League games. Despite this, they continue to be linked with defenders.

De Telegraaf claim that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Read and have had scouts watching him in action for Feyenoord. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are likewise tracking him.

Unlikely deal

Read, who is valued at £18 million by Transfermarkt, has developed into a top-class right-back at Feyenoord since his breakthrough. He has a passing accuracy of 87 percent in the Eredivisie this season, while winning 60 percent of his duels. He has also made 4 goal contributions.

The 19-year-old has the attributes to become a quality right-back in the Premier League. He is an attack-minded full-back, but also possesses strong defensive qualities. He has won 1.4 tackles and made 1.7 clearances per game this term.

Hence, it is unsurprising that Arsenal are monitoring his progress at Feyenoord, but it seems unlikely that they will make an approach for his services in the near future, given they already have plenty of quality in the right-back department.

Jurrien Timber is an undisputed starter in the role in the Premier League. The Netherlands international had a serious knee injury in his debut campaign, but he has been exceptional ever since for the north London heavyweights.

Ben White is the immediate deputy in the squad, while summer signing Christian Mosquera has also played there. Like Timber and White, Mosquera is a central defender, but he can comfortably operate from the right-back position.

There appears no need for a new solution in the right-back department, but the scenario could yet change if White were to push for a new challenge away from the club amid his lack of regular playing time this year.

The Englishman has been displaced from the starting XI after his injury troubles, and Timber is now the regular starter. If White were to depart in future, Arsenal may see Read as a potential candidate to succeed the 28-year-old.