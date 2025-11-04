Liverpool ‘preparing’ to launch formal bid to sign Camavinga

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit a formal proposal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds splashed big money in the last transfer window to refresh the squad and maintain the level.

The Merseysiders even enjoyed a bright start this season, winning the first six games across all competitions. However, they failed to keep the momentum going, losing the next six out of seven matches in all tournaments.

Thankfully, Slot’s side have returned to winning ways by defeating Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend. As a result, they have climbed to third position with 18 points from 10 games, sitting seven points behind league leader Arsenal.

Now, Liverpool will face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday before taking on Manchester City in the league next weekend. So, a tough run of fixtures lies ahead for the Reds before the international break.

In the meantime, the winter transfer window is fast approaching, and Fichajes report that despite splashing big money last summer, Liverpool are ready to invest once again in January.

Camavinga to Liverpool

The Merseyside club are willing to reinforce the midfield department and have earmarked Camavinga as a serious target. They are even ‘preparing’ to launch a formal proposal worth around £52m to seal the deal with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Real Madrid ideally don’t want to part ways with him, but they might change their stance should they receive a lucrative proposal and are ready to accept around £70m.

Liverpool are ‘confident’ that they will be able to persuade him to join in the upcoming winter window, as the player has struggled to find regular game time this season, starting only two games in all competitions thus far.

Camavinga is deemed one of the most talented young midfielders in the world and has already won every possible major trophy at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

So, the 22-year-old would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in the winter window.