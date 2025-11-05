Liverpool prioritising signing Inter Milan’s Bastoni

Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After rising through Atalanta’s youth system, the 26-year-old signed for the Nerazzurri back in 2017. He stayed at La Dea for another year before moving to Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Inter then decided to send the defender on loan to Parma so he could play regularly and continue his development. Now, Bastoni has established himself as an undisputed starter for the Nerazzurri, winning two Serie A titles and several major domestic cup competitions.

The Italian is considered one of the best defenders in Serie A and has been a key player in the Italian national team, winning the European Championship back in 2021.

Fichajes state that following Giovanni Leoni’s season-ending knee injury, Liverpool are ‘determined’ to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming winter window.

They wanted Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, but securing that deal is looking complicated at the moment. So, Arne Slot’s side have identified Bastoni as the ‘priority target’.

Bastoni to Liverpool

The Merseyside club are even prepared to launch a formal £88m proposal to lure him to Anfield next year, with the Italian international’s existing deal set to run until 2028.

Following Leoni’s injury, Liverpool have been left with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, and Joe Gomez as the only centre-back options. However, the Frenchman’s long-term future isn’t secured at Anfield at the moment as his current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Like the Trent Alexander-Arnold deal, Real Madrid are lurking to sign the Frenchman as a free agent next year. On the other hand, Van Dijk has displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season.

So, signing a new defender is an absolute must for Liverpool. Bastoni, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-footed centre-back and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

He is extremely comfortable with possession, has an eye for long-range passing, is good in the air, reads the game well, is efficient in defensive contributions, and also has the tendency to chip in with some important goals.

Therefore, the Inter star would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming winter transfer window.