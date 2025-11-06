Liverpool ‘preparing an offer’ to sign PSG star Vitinha

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through FC Porto’s youth system, the 25-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2020. However, the Portuguese giants were forced to let him leave due to FFP regulations, and Wolves decided to sign him on a loan deal.

The English club had an option to make the move permanent at the end of the 2020/21 season. But Vitinha made only five starts in the Premier League, so they opted not to buy him.

Having returned to Estádio do Dragão, the midfielder displayed eye-catching performances, and after being impressed by him, PSG decided to purchase him back in 2022.

The Portuguese initially took time to settle into his new surroundings, but he has been displaying excellent performances since Luis Enrique’s arrival as the manager.

He helped Les Parisiens win the quadruple last term and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. Moreover, he has been a key player in Roberto Martínez’s Portugal national team’s starting line-up.

Vitinha to Liverpool

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are planning to upgrade the midfield department in the upcoming transfer window and are keen on purchasing the 25-year-old.

Arne Slot’s side are even ‘preparing an offer’ of around £132m to seal the deal with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029. PSG value Vitinha at around £79m, but they don’t want to let him leave and are determined to keep him at the club.

So, Liverpool are willing to make an unrefusable proposal to sign the midfielder. However, agreeing on a deal in principle with Les Parisiens won’t be the only obstacle for the Reds to finalise the move, as they will also have to persuade the player to join with the right sporting project.

Vitinha is a deep-lying playmaker and has experience playing in the Premier League. He possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Slot’s possession-based system. So, the Portuguese would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to secure his services in the winter transfer window.