Chelsea ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo

Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues decided to reinforce the wide forward position by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer. So, they currently have the duo, plus Estevao Willian, Tyrique George, and Pedro Neto for the flanks.

However, Gittens, Garnacho, Estevao, and George are all still very young and need time to develop their careers. So, Fichajes state that Chelsea are planning to reinforce the frontline in January by purchasing a proven player and have earmarked Rodrygo as a serious option.

Having struggled to find regular game time in recent months, speculation surrounding the Brazilian’s future has been emerging in recent months.

He was heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu last summer, but he eventually opted to stay. However, the forward has started only three games in the Champions League and La Liga combined this season.

So, Rodrygo could opt to leave in January to play regularly and regain his spot in the Brazil national team for next year’s World Cup. Chelsea are ‘preparing an offer’ of around £70m to sign him, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Rodrygo to Chelsea

Los Blancos don’t want to lose a player of Rodrygo’s qualities, but they understand that keeping hold of him would be extremely difficult if his situation remains the same.

Rodrygo likes to play in the LW position but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Moreover, he can provide cover centrally if needed. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful time at Real Madrid since joining from Santos, winning every possible major trophy over the years.

The Brazilian is still considered one of the most talented young players in the world despite his recent struggles. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club make a concrete approach to purchase him next year.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the Champions League in midweek, Chelsea will face off against Wolves in the Premier League this weekend.