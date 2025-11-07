Chelsea battling with Tottenham & Everton to sign Mainoo

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton over a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, as per Caught Offside.

The Blues currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as options to deploy in the engine room.

However, Lavia has been struggling to stay fit since joining from Southampton a few years ago and picked up a fresh injury problem against Qarabag in the Champions League midweek.

On the other hand, Essugo has been out injured since the start of this season. The Blues decided to purchase him last summer after being impressed by his performances at Las Palmas last term.

So, Enzo Maresca has used Malo Gusto and Reece James, who are right-backs by trait, in midfield to support Caicedo and Fernandez at times.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Chelsea are planning to sign a new midfielder and have identified Mainoo as a serious option. After failing to find regular game time at Old Trafford last season, the 20-year-old wanted to leave last summer to play regularly and develop his career.

Battle

However, Man Utd eventually blocked the move, but his situation hasn’t improved this season. So, he is likely to push to leave once again in the upcoming winter window.

Although Ruben Amorim’s side don’t want to part ways with him, they might eventually have to change their stance if his situation remains the same, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2027.

However, Chelsea aren’t the only club interested in Mainoo, as Tottenham, Everton, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Leeds United are the other Premier League clubs in this race.

Moreover, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid are also plotting a swoop, while Napoli are keen on purchasing him as well. So, despite Mainoo’s recent struggles, he isn’t short of potential suitors.

Tottenham decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing João Palhinha this summer, but he joined on a loan deal from Bayern Munich. So, perhaps, Spurs are lining up Mainoo as an alternative option if they opt not to buy the Portuguese.

On the other hand, Everton currently have Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, and Merlin Rohl as options for the midfield. However, if they can sign Mainoo, it will definitely upgrade the engine room.