Chelsea open talks to sign Tottenham target Nico Paz

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Nico Paz, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After rising through Los Blancos’ La Fabrica academy, the 21-year-old made his first-team debut a couple of years ago. However, he struggled to find regular game time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Therefore, the youngster decided to leave to play regularly and develop his career. Como opted to purchase him permanently last year, but Real Madrid still hold full control over the youngster’s future.

In 30 starts in Serie A last season, the Argentinian made 14 goal contributions. After being impressed by his performances, Spurs expressed their interest in him and attempted to secure his services in the last transfer window.

However, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Real Madrid see the youngster’s future at the Spanish capital, so they didn’t want to let the player join Spurs and were only willing to sanction the move if Thomas Frank’s side agreed to include a £40m buyback clause.

Tottenham eventually opted not to agree to the proposal and purchased Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig to reinforce the creative midfield position following James Maddison’s serious knee injury.

Paz to Chelsea

Now, Chelsea are planning to sign a new No.10 in 2026 and are keen on purchasing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. But they are also interested in Paz and have already held talks to learn about the details of signing him.

However, Real Madrid remain keen on bringing back Paz; therefore, it would be extremely difficult for the West London club to lure the South American to Stamford Bridge.

Having displayed impressive performances last term, Paz has also enjoyed a bright start this season, scoring four goals and registering as many assists in 10 Serie A appearances thus far.

The youngster is a big-game player, having helped Como beat Juventus in the league last month by scoring a goal and providing an assist. He has helped his side place themselves in the top half of Serie A with 17 points from 10 games, sitting only four points behind the top four.

Paz is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.