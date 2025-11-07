Man Utd battling with Liverpool & Chelsea to sign El Mala

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Liverpool over a deal to sign FC Koln star Said El Mala, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After playing for several clubs during his youth career, the 19-year-old joined Koln last year. However, he didn’t move to RheinEnergieStadion before last summer and has since enjoyed a bright start this season.

The German has been featuring as a rotational option and has made only two Bundesliga starts thus far this season; still, he has scored four goals and registered a solitary assist.

Now, Fichajes state that the youngster’s impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has attracted the attention of several big English clubs ahead of the winter window.

Liverpool are interested in signing him and have intensified their monitoring before making a potential swoop. The Reds are convinced that El Mala has the potential to become a top-class player in the future.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been assembling highly talented young players since Todd Boehly’s takeover and have now earmarked El Mala as a new serious target.

Man Utd, meanwhile, don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to sign a talented player like the Koln star and are ‘seriously considering’ making a move.

The player still has five years left in his current contract, and the German side value him at around £35m. But they could increase their asking price amid growing interest.

El Mala is 6ft 1in tall, technically sound, left-sided forward. He is quick and efficient in finishing off his chances; moreover, he can provide assists for fellow attackers.

After letting Luis Diaz leave last summer, Liverpool didn’t buy a new left-winger and are seemingly planning to do that next year. On the other hand, Chelsea bolstered the flanks by signing Estevao Willian, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jamie Gittens in the last transfer window.

However, it appears they don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to sign a talented player like El Mala, so they are ready to add more depth in the wide area. Man Utd, meanwhile, signed Matheus Cunha last summer but allowed Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho to leave.

So, they will have to add depth in the flanks if they qualify for European football next season, and El Mala might be a shrewd acquisition to support Cunha if they were to sign him.