Chelsea considering move for Palace right-back Daniel Munoz

Chelsea are considering a surprise move to sign Crystal Palace right back Daniel Munoz, according to Ekrem Konur.

Palace have enjoyed a revolution not just in results but in improved performances from players since Oliver Glasner was appointed, which has seen the South London club win two trophies.

One of the players who has been instrumental to the Eagles’ meteoric rise is Munoz, who has arguably been one of the Premier League’s best wing-backs since his move from Jupiler Pro League side Genk in January 2024.

He netted six goals and provided eight assists in all competitions last season and has continued his marauding form with four goal contributions already this season.

The 29-year-old, who is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt, showcased what makes him unique among other Premier League full-backs in the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on matchweek eight, providing two assists for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goals in a display full of relentless energy and intensity.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as several clubs, including Chelsea, have now set their sights on him.

Chelsea are well covered at right-back

This is according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that Chelsea have expressed interest in luring Munoz to Stamford Bridge.

As has been the case with most of the stars at Palace, the FA Cup and Community Shield winners will not sell the Colombian international unless they receive a ‘firm offer’, as per the report.

However, the West Londoners face stern competition for Munoz’s signature, as the report adds that several top European clubs, including AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, and Barcelona, are also keen on signing the South American.

Chelsea currently have Reece James and Malo Gusto as right-back options, while Enzo Maresca has consistently deployed Josh Acheampong and Wesley Fofana in the position.

Therefore, the Blues appear adequately covered in that position with a variety of qualities, making a move for another right-back unnecessary at this stage.

Instead, the focus should shift to more pressing areas such as the centre-back position, which was once again exposed in the 2-2 draw against Qarabag.