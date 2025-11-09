Chelsea open talks to re-sign Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks to re-sign Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Stamford Bridge from AS Roma back in 2017, the 32-year-old enjoyed a successful time, winning the Champions League, Europa League, and a few other major cup competitions.

However, the German decided to run down his contract, and Los Blancos signed him as a free agent back in 2022. He has also enjoyed success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the years, winning a league title, Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

He has been an undisputed starter in Real Madrid’s starting XI in recent years, but speculation surrounding his future has started emerging as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are planning to sign a new centre-back next year, following Levi Colwill’s serious knee injury, and are ‘seriously considering’ bringing back Rudiger for free.

The West London club have a very good relationship with the player’s representatives and have already opened talks to persuade him to join. However, the player’s preference is to remain at the Spanish capital, and Los Blancos are willing to keep him by tying him down to a fresh term.

Rudiger to Chelsea

Rudiger, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a Premier League-proven player. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for the Blues to reinforce the backline should they eventually manage to secure his service for free.

However, the German international is edging closer towards the twilight of his career and has struggled with fitness problems this season, featuring only one game in the Champions League and La Liga combined.

Chelsea have been buying talented young players since Todd Boehly’s takeover and haven’t signed many players over the age of 30 in recent years. So, it would be a surprise if they opt to sign Rudiger, who is valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have entered the November international break following their Premier League clash with Wolves and will return to action later this month with a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley.