[Teams] Sunderland vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes

Arsenal will be looking to cement their position at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening.

The Gunners went into the weekend sitting six points clear of second placed Manchester City so they’ll be hoping to extend that advantage ahead of City’s huge clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that beat Slavia Prague 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. David Raya is among those to keep their place as the Spaniard starts between the sticks once again for Arsenal tonight.

Jurrien Timber lines-up at right-back once again with Ben White on the bench while Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba continue their rock solid partnership. Riccardo Calafiori is recalled at left-back with Piero Hincapie making way.

In midfield, Martin Zubimendi returns in the holding role after missing the Slavia Prague game through suspension. Declan Rice starts once again for Arsenal while Eberechi Eze is recalled after being on the bench in midweek. Ethan Nwaneri drop to the bench.

Bukayo Saka starts once again on the right flank for the Gunners while Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the left side of the front three. With Viktro Gyokeres still out, Mikel Merino leads the line up front for Arsenal and he’ll be looking to build on his brace in midweek.

Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz join Gyokeres on the sidelines so Arsenal only have three teenagers to call upon from the bench as attacking options.

For Sunderland, Granit Xhaka faces-off against his old side while Wilson Isidor leads the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sunderland

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee; Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Masuaku, Neil, Rigg, O’Nien, Talbi, Brobbey, Mayenda, Adingra

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Merino.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Mosquera, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Dowman, Harriman-Annous.