West Ham & Everton keeping tabs on Man Utd star Joshua Zirkzee

West Ham United and Everton are battling over a deal to sign Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, as per Ekrem Konur.

Since his switch from Bologna to Old Trafford last summer, Joshua Zirkzee has found it challenging to make a real impression, even though his Serie A spell with the Rossoblù once hinted at immense potential.

While he enjoyed consistent involvement last term, the forward has now drifted down the selection order — having yet to start a single game this season and amassing only 82 minutes of football from four appearances off the bench without scoring.

The situation has been further complicated by Benjamin Šeško’s arrival, with the Slovenian striker now firmly establishing himself as Ruben Amorim’s preferred centre-forward option.

As things stand, a departure from Old Trafford appears increasingly probable, with several English and European clubs already monitoring the Dutchman’s situation closely.

Among the clubs now plotting a swoop to sign Zirkzee are West Ham and Everton, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the Premier League duo are eyeing a move for the 24-year-old in 2026.

In what could be a boost to the Hammers and Toffees, the report adds that the Red Devils are open to Zirkzee’s departure in January if they receive a concrete offer, with AC Milan, Roma and Sevilla also keen.

Battle

With the World Cup approaching next year, Joshua Zirkzee faces mounting pressure to secure consistent game time or risk falling out of Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad. That reality may prompt the former Bayern Munich prospect to seek a transfer where regular playing time is more attainable.

For Nuno Espírito Santo, acquiring a dependable option to complement the injury-prone pair of Callum Wilson and Niclas Füllkrug could prove invaluable — and Zirkzee’s displays in Serie A hint at a forward capable of significantly enhancing West Ham’s attacking depth.

On the other hand, Everton’s striking duo, Beto and Thierno Barry – who arrived from Villarreal last summer – have managed just one Premier League goal between them, making the need for a new forward in January increasingly vital.

Zirkzee could prove a brilliant addition to David Moyes’ squad, with the Dutchman potentially thriving under a manager renowned for reigniting attacking talent, as seen with Jack Grealish.

With four years plus an additional option left on his current deal, it remains to be seen whether United will entertain only loan proposals or demand a fee in the region of his £24m Transfermarkt valuation to sanction a permanent exit.