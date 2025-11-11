Tottenham and Liverpool closely monitoring Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz ahead of a potential move to the Premier League in 2026, according to Ekrem Konur.

Having joined from Bayern Munich’s youth ranks in 2022, Kenan Yildiz has become one of Juventus’ standout players in recent years, making a name for himself with eye-catching displays at the Club World Cup after a breakout campaign in Serie A.

Since earning a promotion to the first team at the end of 2023, the Turkish forward has continued to impress. Not only has he cemented his place as a key figure in the squad, but he is also now viewed among the best young attacking prospects in Europe — a reputation reinforced by his nomination for the 2025 Golden Boy Award, ultimately claimed by Paris Saint-Germain’s Désiré Doué.

Yildiz has raised his game even further this season, recording three goals and four assists in just 13 outings across all competitions.

His adaptation to Serie A has accelerated his profile within two seasons, drawing keen attention from Premier League clubs while Juventus work to secure a new long-term contract for him.

With an agreement on a contract extension yet to be reached, Konur reports that Tottenham and Liverpool are closely monitoring Yildiz’s situation as they look to make a swoop for him.

Prospect

Should the Bianconeri fail to agree on a new deal with the 20-year-old, both Spurs and the Reds will have to contend with strong interest in the exciting forward, as the report adds that Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are also keen on signing the Turkish international.

Yildiz offers impressive versatility in attack, predominantly featuring from the left flank but equally adept at occupying an inventive role through midfield.

Gifted with refined technical ability, he manoeuvres effortlessly through tight areas, possesses refined finishing, including precise shots from a distance, and consistently creates chances for his teammates, as evidenced by his four assists this season.

Beyond his flair in possession, his tireless movement and pressing showcase the completeness of his game — qualities that would perfectly complement the high-intensity, creative, and quick transitional systems favoured by both Thomas Frank and Arne Slot.

While Juventus will be eager to keep hold of their prized asset, Liverpool and Tottenham could still explore the possibility of a move with a substantial offer exceeding his £65m Transfermarkt valuation.