West Ham early favourites to sign Joshua Zirkzee in January



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham United are the only Premier League club who have shown an interest in signing Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee in January.

The Hammers have had a dreadful start to the top-flight campaign and they are languishing in the drop zone. The appointment of manager Nuno Espirito Santo has sparked a turnaround with back-to-back victories, but the London outfit could still back the Portuguese with some high-profile signings at the start of next year.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Zirkzee is eyeing a move away from the Red Devils with the World Cup scheduled next summer. He is determined to reclaim a national team spot under Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman and needs to be playing regularly to earn a late call-up next summer.

The Dutchman would prefer a move to Serie A with Roma. Giallorossi manager Gian Piero Gasperini is a big admirer of the 24-year-old. However, Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian wants him to stay in the Premier League due to financial reasons. The Hammers are the only club keen as of now.

Possible deal

Zirkzee had a good 2023/24 season with Bologna, scoring 12 goals and providing 7 assists from 37 appearances. He was one of Bologna’s stand-out performers as they qualified for the Champions League. The Dutchman has failed to replicate such level of performances since his move to England.

He has managed only 3 goals and 2 assists from 36 Premier League matches. Zirkzee has been hampered with the lack of faith shown by his managers. Rasmus Hojlund was the regular striker for most of the previous campaign, while Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have shared the duties upfront this season.

Zirkzee has been unable to cement a regular starting role as a number 9 for the Red Devils and may want a new challenge to redeem himself. A move to Roma seems unlikely if United seek to recoup the transfer fee spent (£36 million). The Giallorossi could lean towards a loan deal with a future buy clause for the striker.

The Hammers have the financial capacity to meet United’s demands. They spent £39 million and £35 million to sign Mateus Fernandes and Jean-Clair Todibo permanently last summer, and could be ready to pay big to bring Zirkzee to the London Stadium. The Dutchman has the credentials to become an undisputed starter.

He has impressed with his pace and quick feet in the final third. Zirkzee has also improved on his duel-winning ability compared to the start of last season. West Ham could get the best out of him, given he also has a point to prove to Koeman in order to break into the Netherlands set-up before next summer’s World Cup.