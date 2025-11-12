Liverpool eyeing audacious swoop to sign PSG star Vitinha

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha in the January transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Reds broke the bank in the recently concluded summer to bolster several positions in their squad, with Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong joining to strengthen the defence, while Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak made big-money, record-breaking deals to bolster Arne Slot’s attack.

Despite their high summer spending, the Premier League champions did not address a key position in their squad, which is the deep-lying midfield role.

While Ryan Gravenberch was impressive in that position last season, which earned him the league’s Young Player of the Season award last campaign, he has struggled with niggling injury issues this season.

Alexis Mac Allister, who has been constantly alternating in the role during the buildup, has struggled with consistency and sometimes been caught in possession.

It appears the club are now looking for a reliable midfield regista and have now turned their attention to Vitinha, who finished third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or ranking.

This is according to CaughtOffside, who claims that Liverpool are exploring a possible deal for the transfer of the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder to Anfield in the January transfer window.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are scouting for a technically gifted player similar to Thiago Alcantara, and the 25-year-old fits the mould of the ball-carrying midfielder that suits Slot’s system.

However, despite their interest, the Reds are not looking to open talks with the Parisians unless one of their midfielders is sold in January, according to the report.

Audacious swoop

With Vitinha under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2029, CaughtOffside reports that PSG would only consider an audacious offer in the region of £114m, with Liverpool among several European giants, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Juventus, monitoring the situation.

Given Wataru Endo’s limited game time and the fact that he turns 33 next year, the Japanese midfielder could be the one sacrificed to pave the way for Vitinha’s potential arrival.

However, with PSG deeply involved in a fierce Ligue 1 title race and pursuing back-to-back Champions League triumphs, a January exit appears unlikely.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will persist with their interest or shift focus to more affordable alternatives when the window opens in January.