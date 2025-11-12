Liverpool open negotiations to sign Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool have reportedly opened negotiations over a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Anfield from AS Roma, Mohamed Salah has established himself as a club legend, winning every possible major competition over the years.

He even displayed his best last term, scoring 34 goals and registering 23 assists in 52 appearances across all tournaments. The forward pretty much single-handedly guided Arne Slot’s side to win the Premier League.

However, the 33-year-old has started showing signs of decline this season, netting only five times in 16 appearances in all competitions. As a result of his struggles, Liverpool have failed to replicate last season’s performances thus far this term, languishing in mid-table.

Salah signed a two-year contract earlier this year, and his existing deal will run until 2027. Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have started exploring options to replace the Egyptian and have earmarked Minteh as a serious option.

The Reds have even opened negotiations to secure his service, but Brighton have no intention of letting him leave next year with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

However, the Merseyside club might be able to change the Seagulls’ stance should they make a formal proposal worth up to £70m.

Minteh to Liverpool

After moving to AMEX Stadium from Newcastle United last year, Minteh displayed promising performances last term, making 12 goal contributions in all competitions.

This season, he has scored a solitary goal and registered three assists in 11 Premier League appearances. The Brighton star is a left-footed right winger by trait like Salah, but is also comfortable providing cover on the opposite side if needed.

The 21-year-old has showcased glimpses of his high potential in the English top flight in recent years and isn’t a finished article yet. He still has plenty of room to develop and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his service next year as a potential long-term replacement for Salah.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 3-0 defeat over Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool will face off against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League after the international break.