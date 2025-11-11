Chelsea enquire about signing Nico Paz from Como in 2026

Chelsea are expected to have a couple of more busy transfer windows with Enzo Maresca expected to revamp the defence and midfield next, with a number 10 likely to be one of the manager’s chief priorities heading into 2026.

According to Caught Offside, the Blues have already identified Como star Nico Paz as a potential signing and have also lodged an official enquiry to understand his future plans better from the Serie A side as well as the player’s representatives.

Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on Paz in this year’s summer transfer window with Como quoting a £60 million price tag, but with a strong start to 2025/26 with eight goal contributions already, the 21-year-old’s stock remains on the rise.

Real Madrid retain a buyback clause worth £8 million for Paz, a graduate out of their La Fabrica setup, and have continued to monitor his progress in Italy as they eye a left-footed offensive signing sooner rather than later.

Madrid could complicate matters for Chelsea

If Nico Paz leaves Como next year, it goes without saying that the Premier League clubs interested in him, especially Chelsea, would fancy their chances of signing him, thanks to a stronger financial muscle over their competitors.

With that said, Real Madrid might be the ones complicating matters for the Londoners as not only do they have a buyback clause for the Argentine, but they still retain a share of his rights, hence giving them a good bargaining power over his future.

Given that Rodrygo Goes has been linked with departing the Spanish capital having fallen out of favour under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid might exercise their option to bring Paz back to the Santiago Bernabeu, effectively without any competition.

Paz would be a solid addition for Chelsea, however, with his playmaking, shooting from range and late runs into the box, coupled with pressing and tackling without the ball making him a well-rounded option with a massive potential.