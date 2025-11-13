Arsenal have shown most interest in signing Etta Eyong



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal have shown most interest in purchasing Levante striker Etta Eyong during the winter transfer window.

The north London giants recruited Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer after a lengthy transfer saga. The Swede has made an impact on proceedings with 6 goals thus far. He recently sustained a muscle injury, but is expected to return for the Gunners following the ongoing international break.

Sport now claim that the Gunners are aiming to bolster their striking department further by landing Eyong. The 22-year-old has already represented Villarreal and Levante this season and as per FIFA rules, he cannot play for another club until next term. However, Arsenal can still register him as a player.

Mikel Arteta’s side are planning to do exactly that. Barcelona are also keen admirers of the Cameroon sensation, but the Gunners have shown ‘most interest’, and they are prepared to sign him during the January transfer window before loaning him to Levante for the remainder of the Spanish top-flight campaign.

Talented striker

Eyong played for Villarreal B for most of last season, scoring 19 goals and providing 6 assists from 31 appearances. He has carried over the form in La Liga. The striker signed for Levante on deadline day last summer and has already bagged 6 goals and 3 assists in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Aside from his goal involvements, Eyong has impressed with his mobility, duel-winning skills and pace on the counter-attack. Barcelona consider him as a successor to Robert Lewandowski, but the Gunners could seek to beat the Blaugrana to his services with an advanced transfer deal in January.

Barcelona are yet to reach the 1:1 spending rule as per La Liga, and may struggle to afford Eyong. Arsenal, on the other hand, are better positioned financially and could be prepared to discuss a long-term payment plan for the player’s release clause, which stands at around £35 million, as per AS.

Manager Mikel Arteta may see Eyong as a replacement for Gabriel Jesus next summer. Jesus has been linked with an exit for some time and he may move on next summer for a regular starting role. Eyong has similar traits. He is primarily a striker, but can operate out wide and he is physically strong.

It remains to be seen whether Eyong would accept a reduced role from the starting line-up at Arsenal. He is unlikely to break into the starting plans of Arteta at least in the short term, given the competition from the likes of Gyokeres and Kai Havertz.