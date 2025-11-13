Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United keen on Galatasaray full back Wilfried Singo

Arsenal are flying in the Premier League this season but the same cannot be said about Liverpool and Manchester United, who are already trailing the title favourites by eight points, just 11 matches into the 2025/26 campaign.

A common theme for them next year regardless of form and results, however, could be their transfer business with the English trio having visited Istanbul in recent months to scout Galatasaray marksman Victor Osimhen.

Turkish source Sabah has reported that while watching the Nigerian ace, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United were attracted by Galatasaray right back Wilfried Singo, and may lock horns over his signing in January.

Singo has a £53 million release clause in his contract at Galatasaray, and having joined the club just this summer from AS Monaco, the 24-year-old’s price tag is expected to remain firm without much room for negotiation.

Liverpool & United could lead race for Singo

Ben White and Jurrien Timber are already at Mikel Arteta’s disposal at right back, and having also added two central defenders in Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie to their squad, Arsenal may not enter a bidding war for Wilfried Singo.

Liverpool and Manchester United, however, could be keen on his signing and for both the arch rivals, the Ivorian international’s ability to play as a centre back in addition to right back will be seen favourably ahead of a possible swoop in 2026.

Wilfried Singo is excellent physically, is aerially strong and has been lauded for his ability to carry the ball forward as well as make good passes with pace under his belt, therefore making him an attractive addition to the Premier League.

Jeremie Frimpong has not had the desired impact at Liverpool, whereas Manchester United have been left unimpressed by Diogo Dalot as well as Noussair Mazraoui, so Anfield and Old Trafford promise to be solid destinations for Singo to ply his trade.

It will be interesting to see if the clubs keen on his services are prepared to swoop for him in January itself, as mentioned by the source, or would like to keep tabs on his progress for the remainder of the season prior to a likely move next summer.