Man Utd now eyeing move for Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn

Manchester United have joined the race in signing highly rated German defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Just two weeks after celebrating his 16th birthday, the teenager became the youngest player ever to feature in Germany’s second tier when he appeared against Karlsruher SC in August.

He has made seven league starts this season and could soon follow in the footsteps of young talents recently signed by United, including Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, and Cristian Orozco.

Now, according to Plettenberg, several top European clubs have expressed interest in signing Eichhorn, having been impressed by his performances in the German second division for Hertha this campaign.

One of the clubs also in the race for the youngster is Man Utd, according to the German journalist, who claims that the 13-time Premier League champions are monitoring the German midfielder for a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

Eichhorn has a current deal at the Olympiastadion that runs until 2029, so Hertha will likely be bracing themselves for persistent interest due to his meagre valuation, as Plettenberg claims that the German club want up to £8m for the youngster.

However, Man United are not alone in the race and will need to act swiftly to secure his signature, as the report adds that several top European clubs, including RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, are also closely monitoring the midfield prodigy.

Prospect

Long before INEOS took over the reins at Manchester United, developing young prospects had already been a key part of the club’s identity.

That commitment has continued under INEOS, with prospects like Sekou Kone, Leon, and most recently Orozco all joining – and now, Eichhorn has emerged as the latest player on their radar.

At 6ft 1in, he operates predominantly in deeper roles, combining an exceptional range of passing with the ability to control the game’s rhythm. His physical presence further makes him well-suited to the rigours of Premier League football.

Since taking charge in November last year, Ruben Amorim has been generous with opportunities for young players, handing Premier League debuts to six players aged 20 or under. This approach could provide them with a competitive edge in terms of game time during negotiations for Eichhorn.