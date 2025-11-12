Chelsea in battle with Arsenal to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus

Chelsea are set to battle with Arsenal over the transfer of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz next summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 20-year-old, who joined Juventus from Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2022, currently earns relatively modest wages compared to several of his teammates, despite emerging as one of the team’s standout performers this season with seven goal contributions in 14 appearances across all competitions for the 36-time Italian champions.

Several clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, have reportedly been tracking the winger over the past season for a possible move. Juventus, on the other hand, have been keen on tying him down to a new contract at the club.

According to the report, Chelsea were among the first clubs to set sights on the Turkey international and even saw their £59m offer rebuffed by Juventus last summer. Arsenal have also been strongly linked in recent months.

It appears the duo could receive a boost in their pursuit of Yildiz, as La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that his contract extension is now at ‘risk’ after the Bianconeri’s CEO, Damien Comolli, and the players’ entourage halted talks after failing to reach a compromise following months of negotiations.

Yildiz interest

Following Juventus’ failure to agree on a new deal with the youngster at this time, the Italian outlet reports that Chelsea are set to return next summer to sign the Turkish winger.

However, they face stiff competition from Arsenal as the Gunners are also keen on Yildiz, while Spanish giants Real Madrid are also named as potential suitors.

While the Bianconeri have not ruled out the possibility of renewing his contract, persistent interest in Yildiz and a potential bidding war next summer could prompt the club to set a high valuation exceeding £88m, according to the report.

Chelsea’s youth-driven project, despite their excesses, has been commendable, with the best young prospects being given the chance and time to develop.

However, while concerns could be raised over the pile-up of options in the attacking midfield and left wing positions, which include the likes of Cole Palmer, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Yildiz brings something different and unique to the squad.

While Yildiz’s reported £5m-per-year salary demands fit within the Blues’ incentivised pay structure, Juventus’ high valuation of the winger could give Arsenal an advantage, as Chelsea appear to have moved away from overpaying for players, having previously walked away from deals to sign Xavi Simons and Victor Osimhen.