Man Utd battling with Tottenham to sign Scott McTominay

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Napoli star Scott McTominay, as per Caught Offside.

After ranking through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 28-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2017. He even established himself as a key player in former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up.

However, following the Norwegian’s departure, the Scotsman lost his importance in his boyhood club’s starting XI. So, United decided to cash-in on him last year, and Napoli purchased him.

McTominay has enjoyed a stellar time at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium so far. He guided Antonio Conte’s side to win the Scudetto last term and became the best player in the Italian top flight, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists.

The midfielder has continued to showcase his productivity thus far this season, scoring four goals and registering a solitary assist in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside state that, having watched McTominay impress at Napoli, Manchester United have realised they may have made a mistake in letting him go, and are now planning to bring him back next year.

Battle

However, Ruben Amorim’s side aren’t the only club interested in the 28-year-old as Newcastle United and Tottenham are also keen on him, while Barcelona have registered a concrete interest.

McTominay still has three years left in his current contract, and Napoli have no intention of parting ways with him yet. However, they might be open to cashing in should they receive an offer of around £44m.

McTominay is comfortable in the double midfield pivot role and is also efficient in the box-to-box position. Moreover, he can provide cover in the No.10 role if needed.

The Scotland international has become a more mature player under Conte and is currently at the prime stage of his career. He is 6ft 3in tall and has experience in the Premier League.

Therefore, he might be a useful acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.